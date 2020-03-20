|
|
|
REID Edna On Wednesday 4th March 2020 peacefully in Airedale Hospital, Edna, aged 91 years of Colne. Beloved wife of the late Ernest and a much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 6th April 2020 at 11.00am at St. Thomas' Church, Barrowford followed by interment in Barrowford Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only by request please but donations if desired,
are being gratefully received for Friends of Favordale c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020