Edwin Murgatroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Murgatroyd

Notice

Edwin Murgatroyd Notice
MURGATROYD Edwin Please pray for the repose of the soul of Edwin aged 89 years.
Who died in the
Blackburn Royal Hospital on
Wednesday 25th November.
Dearly loved husband of
Maureen (nee Carroll)
for 64 years.
Devoted father and role model of Judith and Simon,
father in law of David and Julie.
A wonderful grandad and
soul mate to Melissa.
Son of the late Wilfred and Mary.
Brother of Wilfred and the
late Colin and Eleanor.
Devoted uncle of Eileen.
A wonderful friend to many.
A true gentle man.
The Requiem Mass will take palce St Joseph's Catholic Church, Barnoldswick on Tuesday December 8 followed by cremation at Waltonways
Skipton Crematorium.
Due to the restictions this will be family and close friends only.
May he rest in peace.
Deo Gratias.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020
