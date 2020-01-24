|
|
|
BROUGHTON Edwina Julia On Friday 10th January 2020
peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital
Edwina, aged 72 years of Colne, formerly of Yorkshire, former manageress of Barnados in Colne.
Beloved wife of Kenneth and much loved mum of Mark and Paul.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on
Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 10.50am at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for North West Air Ambulance c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne BB8 9NE
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020