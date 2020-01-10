Home

BOWMAN Eileen On Tuesday
3rd January 2020, Eileen,
aged 87 years, of Nelson.
Much loved wife of the late Leslie, loving mum of Chris and Steve, grandma of Richard, sister of Micheal and sister in law
of Margaret.

A funeral service and cremation will be held on Tuesday 21 st January 2020 at 1.00pm at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
