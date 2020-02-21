|
Greenhalgh (Metcalfe)
Eileen On Wednesday 12th February 2020, Eileen, aged 89 years,
died peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Keighley.
Much loved mum of Jean, Alan
and Ian, loving grandma
and great grandma and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 11-30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations will be gratefully
accepted on behalf of
Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 21, 2020