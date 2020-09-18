|
|
|
Lauchlan Eileen Margaret Passed away, aged 79,
at Belvedere Manor, Colne
on Friday 11th September 2020,
in the care of the wonderful staff.
Wife of her late beloved George, mother of Mark, Stuart and Pia. Grandmother of Luke and Rachel. Great grandmother of Nina.
A private service will be held. Donations are kindly being accepted for Alzheimer's Research UK and Breast Cancer Research UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020