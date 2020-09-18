Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Lauchlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Lauchlan

Notice Condolences

Eileen Lauchlan Notice
Lauchlan Eileen Margaret Passed away, aged 79,
at Belvedere Manor, Colne
on Friday 11th September 2020,
in the care of the wonderful staff.
Wife of her late beloved George, mother of Mark, Stuart and Pia. Grandmother of Luke and Rachel. Great grandmother of Nina.
A private service will be held. Donations are kindly being accepted for Alzheimer's Research UK and Breast Cancer Research UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -