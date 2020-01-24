|
|
|
MARTIN Eileen On Thursday 9th January 2020,
in hospital, Eileen, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the recently
late Michael, a very dear mum of Philip, David and Keiron, a loving grandma to her 8 grandchildren, also a dear sister of the late Joyce, sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 12.15pm.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020