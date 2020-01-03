|
Metcalfe Eileen
(formerly Jenkins) On Saturday
21st December 2019 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital after a short illness Eileen aged 86 years.
Dearest Mum of Yvonne and Phil. Mother in law to Sue,
Grand Mother to Kelly and Craig. GG to Zak and Ameila.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 9th January, 2020 at Walton Lane Cemetery Chapel, Nelson at 11.00 am followed by a committal at 11.30am.
Civil Celebrant Jane Griffin will officiate. Family flowers only please. Donations are being gratefully accepted for the British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020