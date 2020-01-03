Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Sagar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Sagar

Notice Condolences

Eileen Sagar Notice
Sagar Eileen
'Barbara' On Monday
23rd December 2019, peacefully at Marsden Grange Care Home, Barbara, aged 93 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Frank, loving mum to Eileen, Jean, Janet and Dorothy,
a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and a dear sister and aunt.
A funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January, 2020 at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please by request but donations,
if desired, are being received
for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -