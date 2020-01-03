|
|
|
Sagar Eileen
'Barbara' On Monday
23rd December 2019, peacefully at Marsden Grange Care Home, Barbara, aged 93 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Frank, loving mum to Eileen, Jean, Janet and Dorothy,
a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and a dear sister and aunt.
A funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January, 2020 at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please by request but donations,
if desired, are being received
for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020