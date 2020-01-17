|
|
|
Sagar Eileen 'Barbara' Barbara's family would like
to thank everyone for their
kind messages of sympathy
and condolence.
A special thank you to the staff of Marsden Grange for their care, kindness and dedication shown to Mum, and latterly to the
District Nurses who were
there when needed.
We would like to thank
Dawn Thewlis for her comforting ministrations, the donations gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice and
Helliwells Funeral Services for their guidance and dignity throughout.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020