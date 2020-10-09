|
|
|
Eastwood Elaine Margaret On Sunday 4th October 2020
aged 75 years.
Following a short illness Elaine passed away at home with son Ashley, daughters Samantha and Shelley, and partner Kev at her side. A much loved gran to Kellie and Luke, and great grandmother to Leni and Arlo, and a dear bubbly friend to many.
A funeral service will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th October 2020
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please.
Any kind donations to
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
