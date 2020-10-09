Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Notice Condolences

Elaine Eastwood Notice
Eastwood Elaine Margaret On Sunday 4th October 2020
aged 75 years.

Following a short illness Elaine passed away at home with son Ashley, daughters Samantha and Shelley, and partner Kev at her side. A much loved gran to Kellie and Luke, and great grandmother to Leni and Arlo, and a dear bubbly friend to many.

A funeral service will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th October 2020
at 10.30 am.

Family flowers only please.
Any kind donations to
Pendleside Hospice c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 9, 2020
