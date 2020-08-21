Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Elizabeth Allen

Elizabeth Allen Notice
Allen Elizabeth (Betty) Betty who died peacefully
at Royal Blackburn Hospital
on 14th August 2020,
aged 86 years.
Betty the best friend and
beloved wife of the late John.
The wonderful and very
much loved mother of Susan,
Patricia, Lynn and Jonathan.
Also mother in law to Jim, Barry,
Joanne and the late Derek.
Dear Grandmother to Rachel,
Nicola, Daniel and Adam.
Great Grandmother of Jordan
and Libby, Obie and Zach.
Cherished sister to
Eric, John and Elsie.
Betty will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Donations are being gratefully
accepted for Pendleside Hospice
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020
