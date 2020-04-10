|
|
|
Beharrell Elizabeth
(Beth) Died peacefully in
Peel Gardens Nursing Home on Saturday 4th April
aged 86 years.
Much loved sister of the
late Thomas Hardman and
sister-in-law to Doreen.
Very dear Auntie to Kelly and Graham and great-auntie
to Greg and Gemma.
Due to the current situation there will be a private crematorium service for immediate family.
A memorial service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations are being received for Diabetes U.K., c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020