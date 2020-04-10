Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Beharrell Elizabeth
(Beth) Died peacefully in
Peel Gardens Nursing Home on Saturday 4th April
aged 86 years.
Much loved sister of the
late Thomas Hardman and
sister-in-law to Doreen.
Very dear Auntie to Kelly and Graham and great-auntie
to Greg and Gemma.

Due to the current situation there will be a private crematorium service for immediate family.
A memorial service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations are being received for Diabetes U.K., c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020
