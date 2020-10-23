|
Hardie Elsie Sadly passed away after a short illness at Favordale HFE, on 12th October 2020,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late Cecil.
Much loved mum of Linda and Brian, grandma to Caroline, Christopher, Louise, Simon and Paul, great grandma to Masie, Emilia, Camille, Samuel and Evelyn.
A private family Funeral Service took place on
Thursday 22nd October.
Donations would be greatfully accepted for the
Alzheimers Society.
Our thanks to all the wonderful staff at Favordale.
Enquiries to Briggs & Duxbury, Barnoldswick.
Tel 01282 812384
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 23, 2020