Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Hardie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Hardie

Notice Condolences

Elsie Hardie Notice
Hardie Elsie Sadly passed away after a short illness at Favordale HFE, on 12th October 2020,
aged 93 years.

Devoted wife of the late Cecil.
Much loved mum of Linda and Brian, grandma to Caroline, Christopher, Louise, Simon and Paul, great grandma to Masie, Emilia, Camille, Samuel and Evelyn.

A private family Funeral Service took place on
Thursday 22nd October.
Donations would be greatfully accepted for the
Alzheimers Society.

Our thanks to all the wonderful staff at Favordale.

Enquiries to Briggs & Duxbury, Barnoldswick.
Tel 01282 812384
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -