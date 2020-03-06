Home

Spencer Elsie May Sadly passed away Elsie of Colne. Much loved Mother of Barbara, Howard, Karen, Frank, Richard, Jacqueline and the late Garry.
A dear Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma.

A funeral service will be held on Friday 13th March 2020 at Skipton Crematorium at 3.00 pm.

Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for the Favourdale Home for Older People or Dementia UK c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020
