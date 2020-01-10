|
|
|
Pollard (nee Hadfield)
Enid Grace On Sunday 29th December, 2019
at Hulton Care Home, Nelson, Enid, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Pollard and much loved partner of Douglas Austin.
Dearly loved mother of Mildred, Stuart, Leslie and Tina. Dear Grandma to Paul, Amy, Linsey, Mark, Sophie and the late Philip. Great Grandma of Ellis,
Minnie and Florence.
Enid will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all
who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 17th January, 2020 at the Nelson Independent Methodist Church at 10.15 am followed by a committal at Barrowford Cemetery at 11.00 am.
Eric Platt will be officiating.
Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for Cancer Research UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020