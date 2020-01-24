|
Pollard Enid Grace Mildred, Leslie, and Doug wish to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy and donations received following the sad loss of the late
Enid Grace Pollard.
Special thanks to all the Staff at Hulton Care Home for their care of Enid in her final years and to the District Nurses who attended her.
Thanks to Mr Eric Platt for conducting the Service and members of Nelson Independent Methodist Church for attending the service and to Helliwells Funeral Service for their helpful and professional service.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020