Hargreaves Eric On Sunday 17th May 2020, Eric, aged 86 years, died peacefully in Burnley General Hospital.
Much loved husband
of the late Maureen,
devoted dad of Janet and Carol, loving grandad and great grandad, a good friend to many.
A private family funeral service to take place at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday 28th May at 3-15pm.
No flowers please but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of the N.H.S. (cheques
can be made payable to East Lancashire Hospitals Trust & Me ).
A service to celebrate Eric's life will be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on May 22, 2020