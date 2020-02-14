|
|
|
MARLAND Fay On Sunday 9th February 2020, peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Fay, aged 73 years, of Colne.
Darling wife of Geoff, loving mum of Andrew, mother in law of Louise, doting grandma of Lily
and a dear friend to many.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 21st February 2020 at 2.30pm at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020