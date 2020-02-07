|
LORD Florence (nee Woon) Sadly passed away after a short illness on Wednesday 29th January 2020, aged 78.
A deeply loved Sister to Irene,
Ex-Wife to Frank, Mum to Linda & Joanne, and Grandma to Callum, Ryan & Luke.
Florence, a lady full of boundless energy will be greatly missed by her family, friends & all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 12.30pm, Friday 21st February 2020 at Lytham Park Crematorium
Regent Avenue, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4AB. Then Hampton Rd Club Blackpool FY4 1JB afterwards.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to
Cancer Research.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020