PICKLES FLORENCE ELIZABETH Florence Elizabeth Pickles, formerly of Long Green, Earby, passed away on Friday 8th May at Nelson Manor Care Home after
6 months of cancer.
A loving mum to Gwen, John and Robert. Grandma to 6 grandchildren and great-grandma to 9 great-grandchildren.
Loved by all.
Reunited with Dad.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Please donate to
Cancer Research UK (https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/florence-pickles) instead of flowers.
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 15, 2020