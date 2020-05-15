Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Florence Pickles
PICKLES FLORENCE ELIZABETH Florence Elizabeth Pickles, formerly of Long Green, Earby, passed away on Friday 8th May at Nelson Manor Care Home after
6 months of cancer.

A loving mum to Gwen, John and Robert. Grandma to 6 grandchildren and great-grandma to 9 great-grandchildren.
Loved by all.
Reunited with Dad.

A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Please donate to
Cancer Research UK (https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/florence-pickles) instead of flowers.
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 15, 2020
