|
|
|
PROCTER Frances Margaret On Tuesday 24th March 2020
Frances
Aged 90 years,
went peacefully with the angels to her final resting place from Favordale H.F.E. at Colne.
She was the beloved wife
of the late Basil,
wonderful mum to
her late son Joseph.
Devoted mum to her daughter Helen and son-in-law Peter.
Most precious Nan to Clair, Kimberley, Andrea, Guy, Martin and Scott, adored Great-Nan to Molly, Olivia, Maisy, George and Jodi. A special Auntie to Vicki, Nicholas and Joanna
and a good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by us all.
We want to thank all the wonderful caring and loving staff at Favordale Who went over and above their normal duties. We would also like to thank all the District Nurses and Doctors for all their care.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL.
During these uncertain times we are asking for donations for in memory of Frances to
Friends of Favordale c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 27, 2020