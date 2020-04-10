|
|
|
PROCTER Frances Margaret Helen and her family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, cards of condolences, expressions of sympathy and
kind support received at
this very sad time.
Special thank you to all the caring staff at Favordale H.F.E. for all the love shown to mum.
Thank you to Laura and the team at Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for all their kindness and care at this unique time.
Thank you to all the doctors and district nurse's for their support.
Thank you to Rev Lisa Senior
for a beautiful service.
A celebration of Frances's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Frances will be gratefully received for
The Friends of Favordale
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020