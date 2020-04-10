Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Procter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Procter

Notice

Frances Procter Notice
PROCTER Frances Margaret Helen and her family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, cards of condolences, expressions of sympathy and
kind support received at
this very sad time.
Special thank you to all the caring staff at Favordale H.F.E. for all the love shown to mum.
Thank you to Laura and the team at Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for all their kindness and care at this unique time.
Thank you to all the doctors and district nurse's for their support.
Thank you to Rev Lisa Senior
for a beautiful service.
A celebration of Frances's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Frances will be gratefully received for
The Friends of Favordale
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -