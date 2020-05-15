Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Frank Walsh Notice
Walsh Frank On Friday 8th May 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Frank aged 76 years of Colne.
Beloved husband of Dena,
loving dad of Susan and Pamela and grandad of Lucy, Jake,
Emily and Mollie.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday 21st May 2020.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
British Heart Foundation c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on May 15, 2020
