|
|
|
SMITH GEOFF On Wednesday 18th of November, Geoff Smith
aged 74 years
from Barnoldswick,
passed away peacefully in
Airedale General Hospital.
Beloved husband of Val,
loving father of John and Ann
and much loved grandad of Gavin,
Charlene, Kerry, Hayley, Hilary and Abbi.
He was also great grandad to Lewie, Leo, Riley and Nancy.
We will be leaving his home Wednesday 2nd December
11 am for service at
Skipton crematorium at 11:40 am.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to
Guide dogs for the Blind. c/o
Briggs & Duxbury's
funeral service the Butts,
Barnoldswick, BB18 5HP
Tel 01282 812384.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 27, 2020