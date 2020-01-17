|
|
|
WALKER Geoffrey On Monday 9th January 2020 in The Grange C.H Geoff,
aged 74 years of Colne.
Much loved husband of Linda, loving dad of Steven,
grandad of Erica and Sky,
Brother in Law of Tony and Sue and Terry and Mary and uncle of Matthew, Christopher and Tamar. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 2.10pm at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020