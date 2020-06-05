Home

McDonald (Gerald) Peacefully passed away on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at Pendleside Hospice, with his
loving wife Margaret by his side,
Gerald, aged 71 years.
A much loved dad to Kirsty and Gregg, loving step dad to Melanie, cherished brother to Bill,
father-in-law, grandad
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley crematorium. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 5, 2020
