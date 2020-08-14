|
|
|
RAWLINSON Gerald On Monday 3rd August 2020, suddenly at his home in Barnoldswick,
Gerald,
aged 79 years.
Dear son of the late John and Dora of Ellenthorpe Farm, dear brother of Richard, Joyce and John
and the late Christine.
A service will be held at Christ Church, Chatburn on
Monday 24th August at 11:00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society and B.H.F, a donation box will be
available in church.
Enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King St,
Whalley BB7 9SW.
Tel: 01254 824529
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 14, 2020