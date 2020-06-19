Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Gordon Gillett

Gordon Gillett Notice
GILLETT Gordon On Wednesday 10th June 2020 peacefully in Albert House C H,
Gordon, aged 87 years, of Colne.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda, much loved dad of Lynne, Jean, Gordon and Julie,
father in law of Brian, Donna and Stephen, grandad of Gavin, Nicola, Gemma, Kelly, Cameron, Lee and Gareth, great grandad of Leah, Ella, Jackson, Harvey, Alexander, brother of Vera, Brenda, Malcolm and the late Eric, Craven and Jean and soon to be great, great grandad of Florence Brenda.
A private funeral service will be held today Friday 19th June 2020 at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, are
being gratefully received
for Albert House c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020
