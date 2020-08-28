|
|
|
Howorth Harry Harry passed away at
Peel Gardens Nursing Home on Tuesday 18th August 2020
aged 91 years.
A beloved Husband of the late Joyce. Father of David, Allan, Barry and Gillian. Brother in law of Jean and Lilian. Adored Grandad, Great Grandad and friend to many.
A private family funeral service will be held. Family flowers only. Donations if desired are being accepted for Dementia UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 28, 2020