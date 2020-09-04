Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Notice

Harry Howorth Notice
Howorth Harry The family of the late Harry wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received during
their recent sad loss.

A special thanks to Angela Riding for her kind and comforting ministrations and Helliwells Funeral Service for their
dignified service.

Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020
