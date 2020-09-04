|
|
|
Howorth Harry The family of the late Harry wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received during
their recent sad loss.
A special thanks to Angela Riding for her kind and comforting ministrations and Helliwells Funeral Service for their
dignified service.
For any further enquiries
please contact
Helliwells Funeral Service
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020