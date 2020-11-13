Home

Harry Lord

Notice Condolences

Harry Lord Notice
LORD Harry Harry, aged 84 of Colne,
passed away peacefully on
5th November 2020.
Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved Dad of David, dear Father-in-law of Deborah, treasured Grandad of Emma, Caitlin and Joshua, loving Brother of Barbara, also a dear Brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations are being received for Pennine Lancashire
Community Farm
c/o Helliwells funeral service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020
