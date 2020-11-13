|
|
|
LORD Harry Harry, aged 84 of Colne,
passed away peacefully on
5th November 2020.
Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved Dad of David, dear Father-in-law of Deborah, treasured Grandad of Emma, Caitlin and Joshua, loving Brother of Barbara, also a dear Brother-in-law and uncle.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium.
Donations are being received for Pennine Lancashire
Community Farm
c/o Helliwells funeral service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020