TURNER Dr Helen Mary
MRCP LRCS DPH MFCM Dr Helen Mary died peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family on Saturday 12th September 2020. Dr. Helen Mary Turner,
aged 94 years, who for many years worked as a Community Paediatrician.
Adored wife of the late
Dr Winston Turner,
beloved mother of Judy, Mark and Claire, mother-in-law of Alan, Linda and Andy, proud grandmother of Caroline, Alison, Jennie, Kate, Jamie and Lillie and great grandmother of Oliver, Imogen and Eliana.
Due to the present restrictions there will be a family only funeral with a celebration of her life planned when conditions allow.
Donations, if desired, are being received for either Pendleside Hospice or Médecins Sans Frontière c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne Tel. 01282 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020