Turner Dr Helen The family of the late
Dr Helen Mary Turner
would like to thank the extended family, friends and ex-colleagues for their kind messages of support and their contributions to her favourite charities.
We would like to express
our appreciation to the
dedicated care team.
We would particularly like to thank Isobel and Shabana.
Also the Colne District Nurse team, and Pendleside Hospice at Home.
Our thanks also go to Helliwells for
their professional and
dignified funeral arrangements.
We would like to particularly thank the Reverend John Knott for his ministrations and support during the last few weeks.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020