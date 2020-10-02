Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Turner

Notice

Helen Turner Notice
Turner Dr Helen The family of the late
Dr Helen Mary Turner
would like to thank the extended family, friends and ex-colleagues for their kind messages of support and their contributions to her favourite charities.
We would like to express
our appreciation to the
dedicated care team.
We would particularly like to thank Isobel and Shabana.
Also the Colne District Nurse team, and Pendleside Hospice at Home.
Our thanks also go to Helliwells for
their professional and
dignified funeral arrangements.
We would like to particularly thank the Reverend John Knott for his ministrations and support during the last few weeks.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -