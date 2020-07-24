Home

Herbert Chester

Herbert Chester Notice
Chester Herbert Peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday 14th July 2020,
Bert, aged 90 years.
A much loved Husband to Dorothy
and Father to Melanie
and the late David.
Father in law to
Susan and Stephen.
Cherished Grandad, Great Grandad and friend to many.
A private funeral will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being gratefully
accepted for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020
