Herbert Chester

Notice

Herbert Chester Notice
Chester Herbert The family of the late
Herbert Chester wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and the donations
made to Pendleside Hospice
during this sad time.
Special thanks to
Pendle East District Nurses,
the staff of Curantis Health Care, Burnley and the Hospice at Home Team from Pendleside Hospice. Also to Paul Cook for a wonderful service and Helliwells Funeral Service for their dignified service.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 7, 2020
