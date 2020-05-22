Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Cooper

Notice Condolences

Ian Cooper Notice
COOPER Ian Andrew On Thursday 14th May 2020 peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Ian, aged 57 years.
Beloved husband of Sarita,
loving dad to Jo, Vicks and Becks,
a dear father in law to Michael, Anthony and Dale, a proud grandad of Abi, Jack, Harrybo,
Ella and Maddy, cherished son
of Tommy and a loving brother
to Sara and Paul.
A private funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations can be made
in memory of Ian directly to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146.
Published in Pendle Today on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -