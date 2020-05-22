|
|
|
COOPER Ian Andrew On Thursday 14th May 2020 peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Ian, aged 57 years.
Beloved husband of Sarita,
loving dad to Jo, Vicks and Becks,
a dear father in law to Michael, Anthony and Dale, a proud grandad of Abi, Jack, Harrybo,
Ella and Maddy, cherished son
of Tommy and a loving brother
to Sara and Paul.
A private funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations can be made
in memory of Ian directly to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146.
Published in Pendle Today on May 22, 2020