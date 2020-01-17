|
Crossley Ian David On Sunday 5th January, 2020, suddenly at his home, Ian,
aged 47, of Earby.
Dearly loved Dad of Joseph, Daniel and William. Much loved son of David and Audrey. Loved brother of Julie and Peter. Loving Uncle
to Harry and Victoria.
Ian will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 20th January, 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 1.00 pm.
Dawn Thewlis will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for MIND c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020