Hoodless (Huggy) Ian On Wednesday 1st January, 2020, Ian peacefully passed away at Pendleside Hospice, aged 70 years. A much loved Brother,
Brother in law, Uncle and Friend.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 23rd January, 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45 pm. Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020