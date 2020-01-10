Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Hoodless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Hoodless

Notice Condolences

Ian Hoodless Notice
Hoodless (Huggy) Ian On Wednesday 1st January, 2020, Ian peacefully passed away at Pendleside Hospice, aged 70 years. A much loved Brother,
Brother in law, Uncle and Friend.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 23rd January, 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45 pm. Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -