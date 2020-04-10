Home

WHITAKER Ian Allan On Monday 30th March 2020 Ian passed away suddenly at his home, aged 56 years, much loved son of Allan and Jean.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held on
Monday 20th April 2020
at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Ian are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020
