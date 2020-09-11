|
|
|
HARTLEY Irene On Saturday 5th September 2020 peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital
Irene
aged 94 years
of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, loving mum of Peter and Susan, mother in law of Kay,
grandma of David & Lyndsey
and Charlotte and
great grandma of Iona.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday 21 st September 2020 at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 11, 2020