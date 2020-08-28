Home

OSBORN Irene On Friday 14th August 2020,
Irene aged 80 years of Colne.
Died peacefully in
Chorley & South Ribble Hospital.
Dearly loved sister of Margaret, sister in law of Derek, loving auntie of Steven & Lisa, Louise & Saeed and Diane & Bob, loving great auntie of Aaliyah & Uzair, Hamzah, Ibrahim, Aaminah,
Tamsin, Chloe and Jake.
A private funeral
service will be held on
Thursday 3rd September 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Toybox, Unicef or Childline charities c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 28, 2020
