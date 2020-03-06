Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Stuttard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Stuttard

Notice Condolences

Irene Stuttard Notice
STUTTARD Irene On Monday 2nd March 2020,
Irene, aged 92 years,
died peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Keighley.
Much loved wife of Ronald,
loving mother of Lynn, a loved
nanna and mother in law of Tony
and a good friend to many.
Funeral to take place at
Colne Parish Church on
Wednesday 11th March 2020 at
2pm followed by a Cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be gratefully
accepted on behalf of
Pendle Samaritans.
" Irene says farewell
to bonny Colne."
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral
Services Ltd., The Old
Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -