|
|
|
STUTTARD Irene On Monday 2nd March 2020,
Irene, aged 92 years,
died peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Keighley.
Much loved wife of Ronald,
loving mother of Lynn, a loved
nanna and mother in law of Tony
and a good friend to many.
Funeral to take place at
Colne Parish Church on
Wednesday 11th March 2020 at
2pm followed by a Cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be gratefully
accepted on behalf of
Pendle Samaritans.
" Irene says farewell
to bonny Colne."
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral
Services Ltd., The Old
Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020