Alderson Jack Peacefully at Airedale General Hospital on 5 June 2020 Jack aged 89 years of Earby, dearly loved husband of Dorothy and much loved father of Rachael, Debbie and Jacqui, father-in-law of David, Mick and David, Grandad of Phillip, Simon, Robert, Andrew, Matthew, Danielle and Samantha and loving great grandad.
Due to present restrictions a private family cremation service will be held at Waltonwrays.
Any contributions to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Fosters Funeral Directors, Earby 01282 843448
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020