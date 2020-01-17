|
|
|
McNAMARA
Jack On Wednesday 4th January 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital Jack aged 89 years -
a proud Yorkshire man.
Beloved husband of Avis,
much loved dad of
Carol, Michael, Jacqueline and Wendy, loving grandad of Bethany and Sam and Ben and Finn and great grandad of Jane.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.30pm at Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed by interment in Nelson Cemetery at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020