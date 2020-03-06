|
RICHARDSON Jack Peacefully at home in Kirkby Malham, Jack, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Mary, father to Sam and Bill and treasured grandad.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at St Michael the Archangel Church on
Friday 13th March at 1pm
prior to a private cremation.
Family flowers only please
but donations will be gratefully received for St Michaels the Archangel Church or c/o Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020