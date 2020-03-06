Home

Jack Richardson

Jack Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Jack Peacefully at home in Kirkby Malham, Jack, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Mary, father to Sam and Bill and treasured grandad.
A Celebration of Jack's Life will take place at St Michael the Archangel Church on
Friday 13th March at 1pm
prior to a private cremation.
Family flowers only please
but donations will be gratefully received for St Michaels the Archangel Church or c/o Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020
